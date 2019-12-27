Official: Use of differential VAT in Azerbaijan without solving accounting problem may cause big problems

27 December 2019 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

The proper accounting is required to switch to differential value added tax (VAT), Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Deputy Tax Minister Sahib Alakbarov.

Alakbarov made this statement at the press-conference held in Baku on Dec. 27.

The deputy minister said that the ministry is not against applying of differential VAT.

"We can’t apply it because the accounting is carried out incorrectly,” Alakbarov added. “First of all, the accounting problem must be solved. The use of differential VAT without solving the accounting problem may cause big problems. I think that this problem will be solved in the near future."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Decrease in import, export duties to revive Azerbaijan’s market of non-oil products
Business 19:18
Azerbaijan’s ruling party reveals list of its MP candidates
Politics 18:30
Azerbaijan implementing new project in Sumgait city due to decrease of Caspian Sea level (PHOTO)
Economy 18:12
Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes discussing introduction of differentiated VAT rates
Finance 17:53
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view work done at Shahdag Tourism Center (PHOTO)
Politics 17:44
Three branches of State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance operating in Azerbaijan
Business 17:29
Latest
Decrease in import, export duties to revive Azerbaijan’s market of non-oil products
Business 19:18
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull creation of JV
Turkmenistan 18:40
Baku Textile Factory to launch new line of men’s clothing
Business 18:39
Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing Sudanese ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 18:37
Over 3.35B barrels of oil shipped from Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline
Oil&Gas 18:36
Dev't of back up energy sources for Baku Metro in full swing
Transport 18:31
Azerbaijan’s ruling party reveals list of its MP candidates
Politics 18:30
Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: foreign citizens were on board
Kazakhstan 18:30
Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Generals Committee dies in Bek Air's plane crash
Kazakhstan 18:20