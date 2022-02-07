Rapid construction of Barda-Aghdam road continues - State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

The Barda-Aghdam road, which is one of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, is being rapidly built in Azerbaijan, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

The length of the Barda-Aghdam road will reach 45 kilometers.

According to the president’s instructions, the road is being built taking into account the development plan of Karabakh in accordance with the first technical category and will be four-lane.

Presently, excavation work is underway on the sections of the Barda-Aghdam road between 5-45 kilometers. The work is underway to expand the road and build a new road 26.5 meters wide through the special equipment.

The construction of two single-span bridges stretching 91.3 meters and 18.2 meters on 25th kilometer and 40th kilometer of roads, as well as a 32.2-meter overpass on 41st kilometer, is under completion.

Moreover, the construction of a road junction stretching 66 meters was launched at 14th kilometer. The construction of "Pit Stop" was launched at the 29th kilometer of the road. Bus stops will also be built.

The road is being laid to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city, liberated from Armenia’s occupation. The first 14 kilometers pass through Barda city and several settlements in the district. In general, the road will cover more than 20 settlements in two districts, including Barda and Aghdam cities.