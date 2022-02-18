Azerbaijan begins design work for building gas pipelines in liberated Shusha, Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Design work has begun on gas supply of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Azerbaijan’s Azerigas production association said, Trend reports.

According to Azerigas, first of all, it’s planned to supply gas to Shusha and Aghdam cities.

"In this regard, design work has begun both on the construction of main gas pipelines and on the creation of an internal gas supply network,” the association noted. “Routes and corridors of new gas pipelines to be built both in Shusha and Aghdam have already been determined, the relevant documents have been sent to the State Committee for Urban Development and architecture.”

“The design work is planned to be completed in March, after which funds will be allocated and the installation of the internal gas network of Shusha will begin,” added Azerigas.