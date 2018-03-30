Foreign companies attending “Tajikistan-2018” expo in Dushanbe

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

International universal exhibition “Tajikistan-2018” was opened in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on March 29, the press-center of the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated.

According to the statement, the exhibition is held in the “Kokhi Borbad” state exhibition complex with participation of more than 55 enterprises and companies from the Russian Federation, Belarus, Uzbekistan, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Korea, Indonesia and Tajikistan.

The exhibition event was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan with the support of the government of the republic.

The exhibition covers the priority areas of the country's development such as energy, transportation, road construction equipment, electrical equipment, food and light industry, building materials, engineering, medicine and pharmaceutics, agricultural machinery, jewelry production, tourism, handicrafts.

