Foreign companies attending “Tajikistan-2018” expo in Dushanbe

30 March 2018 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

International universal exhibition “Tajikistan-2018” was opened in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on March 29, the press-center of the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated.

According to the statement, the exhibition is held in the “Kokhi Borbad” state exhibition complex with participation of more than 55 enterprises and companies from the Russian Federation, Belarus, Uzbekistan, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Korea, Indonesia and Tajikistan.

The exhibition event was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan with the support of the government of the republic.

The exhibition covers the priority areas of the country's development such as energy, transportation, road construction equipment, electrical equipment, food and light industry, building materials, engineering, medicine and pharmaceutics, agricultural machinery, jewelry production, tourism, handicrafts.

---

Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
5.5 earthquake jolts Tajikistan
Kazakhstan 08:35
Azerbaijan delivers first cargo of power cables to Tajikistan
Economy news 29 March 17:32
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 29 March 17:11
World Bank presents project of strategy on Tajikistan
Economy news 29 March 14:56
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan may further simplify visa-free regime
Tourism 29 March 14:46
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to assess risks of joint hydro power plant project
Oil&Gas 29 March 10:20
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to sign big-time export contracts
Economy news 28 March 18:01
International Finance Corporation invests in large Tajik trade company
Economy news 28 March 17:53
Asian Development Bank to assist Tajikistan in improvement of road network
Economy news 28 March 15:32
Emomali Rahmon: Tajikistan important player in solving water problems at regional level
Tajikistan 27 March 18:39
Tajikistan concerned about terrorists in northern Afghanistan
Tajikistan 27 March 17:01
Tajik president holds talks with Polish counterpart
Tajikistan 27 March 16:25
Central Asian FMs, EU High Representative mull Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 27 March 11:07
Tajikistan denies transporting terrorists’ weapons through its territory
Tajikistan 27 March 10:49
ADB to stop allocating funds to Tajikistan
Economy news 26 March 15:12
Tajikistan joins UN convention on persons with disabilities
Tajikistan 24 March 10:35
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to restore bus routes
Tourism 23 March 11:31
Number of incoming Russian tourists in Tajikistan increases
Economy news 22 March 17:28