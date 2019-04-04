Iran shuts down 400 spare auto part production plants

4 April 2019 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

About 400 of the 1,200 automobile spare part production plants operating in Iran have been fully or partially suspended, Arash Mohebbinejad, secretary of the Iranian Specialized Manufactures of Auto Parts Association (ISMAPA), told IRNA, Trend reports.

According to Mohebbinejad, car production declined by 72 percent during the 9th month of the last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), compared to the same period of the preceding year.

He also said that complete or partial cessation of production by the production enterprises lead to the reorganization of 130,000 workers and the reduction of 150,000 people.

"Support for car production could lead to the development of this industry and its transformation into an exporting industry. In this regard, the 400-million populace of the region and the neighboring countries should be kept in the center of attention," he said.

According to the specifications made on the prospects of development for the said industry in the Sixth Development Plan (2016-2021) approved by the Iranian government, if the annual production of 3 million cars and the export of 1 million tons of spare parts can be achieved, it may be possible to earn an amount equal to what can be earned from the annual production of 50 oil wells from this sector, Mohebbinejad concluded.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's Oil minister sends important message regarding floods
Iran 09:45
Iran to boost employment in villages
Iran 09:38
Iran flood death toll reaches 62
Society 06:35
Iran president says U.S. blocks int'l aid for flood victims
Politics 3 April 23:28
Iranian Railways adds extra train on Ahvaz-Tehran route
Economy 3 April 17:23
Plane carrying Iranian minister makes emergency landing
Society 3 April 16:28
Latest
Russia offers building NPP in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:03
Turkish party chairman calls for municipal re-elections
Turkey 11:00
Turkmenistan makes final sum-up of parliamentary by-election
Turkmenistan 10:38
TAP updates on status of compressor stations
Oil&Gas 10:34
New fuel developed to pair emissions reduction with energy efficiency
ICT 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 4
Economy 10:23
Kazakh tenge again grows against US dollar
Finance 10:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:16
Azerbaijani company talks participation in reconstruction of oil refinery in Baku
Economy 10:09