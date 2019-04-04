Iran shuts down 400 spare auto part production plants

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

About 400 of the 1,200 automobile spare part production plants operating in Iran have been fully or partially suspended, Arash Mohebbinejad, secretary of the Iranian Specialized Manufactures of Auto Parts Association (ISMAPA), told IRNA, Trend reports.

According to Mohebbinejad, car production declined by 72 percent during the 9th month of the last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), compared to the same period of the preceding year.

He also said that complete or partial cessation of production by the production enterprises lead to the reorganization of 130,000 workers and the reduction of 150,000 people.

"Support for car production could lead to the development of this industry and its transformation into an exporting industry. In this regard, the 400-million populace of the region and the neighboring countries should be kept in the center of attention," he said.

According to the specifications made on the prospects of development for the said industry in the Sixth Development Plan (2016-2021) approved by the Iranian government, if the annual production of 3 million cars and the export of 1 million tons of spare parts can be achieved, it may be possible to earn an amount equal to what can be earned from the annual production of 50 oil wells from this sector, Mohebbinejad concluded.

