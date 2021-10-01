Kazakh Air Astana proposes to postpone repairs at local refineries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

Trend:

The Kazakh Air Astana airline has appealed to the government of Kazakhstan with a proposal to postpone the repair work at local refineries, the airline told Trend.

Reportedly, Air Astana is concerned about a significant decrease in the production of aviation fuel in Kazakhstan, which, as a result, has led to a critical level of fuel reserves on the airline's balance sheet.

“A week earlier, the Ministry of Energy of of Kazakhstan announced that in order to increase the production of diesel fuel, in October this year, the production of aviation fuel at the Shymkent refinery will be halved. In addition, scheduled repairs at the Pavlodar refinery are scheduled for October, shipments of aviation fuel from the Atyrau refinery have been suspended, and the import of this type of fuel into the country has been completely stopped,” the company said.

Thus, the KazMunayGas National Company announced the provision of the domestic market with jet fuel with a total volume of 35,000 tons.

“However, the uninterrupted operation of existing flights of Air Astana alone requires a monthly consumption of 30,000 tons of aviation fuel. At the same time, international flights from Kazakhstan are gradually being restored and the number of flights of the airline is growing,” said Air Astana.

According to the company, Air Astana appealed to the government with a proposal to postpone the repair work at Kazakhstani refineries, as well as to return the previous volumes of aviation kerosene production at least until the resumption of import supplies.

According to the company, these measures are important for the stable operation of air transportation in the short term.