Azerbaijan names projected volume of gas exports to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. It is expected to export 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

According to the tweet, a discussion of issues on the agenda of joint energy cooperation, such as the export and transit of gas and electricity, was held between the Azerbaijani minister and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Dönmez.

In 2022, gas exports to Türkiye amounted to 8.4 billion cubic meters, of which 5.6 billion cubic meters were supplied via the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

In general, Azerbaijan exported 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas from January through December 2022.