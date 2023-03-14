Azerbaijani oil prices drop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $83.6 per barrel on March 13, decreasing by $1.19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $81.86 per barrel, down by $1.18 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $46.64 per barrel on March 13, lowering by 70 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $1.22 compared to the previous price and made up $81.18 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 14, 2023)