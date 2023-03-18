Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $75.4 per barrel on March 17, decreased by $0.85 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.37 per barrel, down by $0.88 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $38.78 per barrel on March 16, declining by $0.86 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.86 compared to the previous price and made up $72.28 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 18, 2023)