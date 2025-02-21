TAP Italia obtains EMAS certification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. TAP Italia has obtained EMAS certification, reinforcing its dedication to environmental responsibility and continuous improvement, Trend reports via TAP AG.

“This achievement highlights TAP’s commitment to adhering to the highest sustainability standards and enhancing its environmental performance,” said the consortium.

Organizations that proactively address environmental challenges continuously seek ways to enhance their sustainability performance. The European Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) provides a structured framework for organizations to evaluate, improve, and transparently report on their environmental impact.

Since its introduction in 1995, EMAS has served as a voluntary management tool for companies and institutions committed to advancing environmental performance. By adopting EMAS, organizations not only enhance their sustainability efforts but also achieve financial and operational benefits while reinforcing accountability to stakeholders and society at large.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, which supplies natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe. Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters per year with the possibility of expanding to 20 billion cubic meters.

