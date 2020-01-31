Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves up

31 January 2020 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves exceeded $52 billion in late January, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

Rustamov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference dedicated to the change in the interest rate, Trend reports.

“The country's strategic currency reserves grew by about a little more than $1 billion or two percent compared to early 2019,” the chairman said.

Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves are formed from CBA’s reserves, assets of the State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) and treasury funds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

