Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves exceeded $52 billion in late January, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

Rustamov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference dedicated to the change in the interest rate, Trend reports.

“The country's strategic currency reserves grew by about a little more than $1 billion or two percent compared to early 2019,” the chairman said.

Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves are formed from CBA’s reserves, assets of the State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) and treasury funds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news