Iranian currency rates for July 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to July 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,369 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 8 Iranian rial on July 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,755 52,485 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,559 44,558 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,543 4,543 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,437 4,469 1 Danish krone DKK 6,358 6,375 1 Indian rupee INR 562 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,436 136,454 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,121 25,245 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,022 39,116 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,885 30,999 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,479 27,529 1 South African rand ZAR 2,451 2,471 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,123 6,120 1 Russian ruble RUB 588 586 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,161 29,242 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,104 30,167 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,511 49,508 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,259 2,267 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,905 35,006 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,020 30,070 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,985 5,987 100 Thai baths THB 134,311 135,143 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,816 9,828 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,154 35,159 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,369 47,505 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,231 10,348 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,757 13,758 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,917 2,908 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,267 17,211 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,864 84,924 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,085 4,083 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 214,746 rials, and the price of $1 is 206,987 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 188,102 rials, and the price of $1 is 168,688 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 215,000-218,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 241,000-243,000 rials.