Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.14

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan plunged by 100.31 manat (3 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,211.812 manat, which is 0.7 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov.2 3,197.13 Nov. 9 3,292.44 Nov.3 3,216.31 Nov. 10 3,198.98 Nov.4 3,228.28 Nov. 11 3,196.51 Nov.5 3,241.52 Nov. 12 3,179 Nov.6 3,292.441 Nov. 13 3,192.13 Average weekly 3,235.1362 Average weekly 3,211.812

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.5349 manat (3.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.564 manat, which is 1.1 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Nov.2 40.5757 Nov. 9 42.747 Nov.3 40.897 Nov. 10 41.2038 Nov.4 40.4609 Nov. 11 41.4348 Nov.5 40.9342 Nov. 12 41.2209 Nov.6 42.747 Nov. 13 41.2121 Average weekly 41.123 Average weekly 41.564

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 4.38 manat (0.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,501.136 manat, which is 1.8 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Nov.2 1,442.66 Nov. 9 1,516.6 Nov.3 1,463.21 Nov. 10 1,485.98 Nov.4 1,467 Nov. 11 1,511.86 Nov.5 1,484.32 Nov. 12 1,479.02 Nov.6 1,516.604 Nov. 13 1,512.22 Average weekly 1,474.759 Average weekly 1,501.136

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 79.93 manat (2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,104.04 manat, which is 5.2 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Nov.2 3,834.03 Nov. 9 4,077.64 Nov.3 3,799.22 Nov. 10 4,234.24 Nov.4 3,878.58 Nov. 11 4,197.59 Nov.5 3,922.95 Nov. 12 4,013.02 Nov.6 4,077.637 Nov. 13 3,997.71 Average weekly 3,902.4834 Average weekly 4,104.04

---

