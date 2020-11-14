Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.14
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan plunged by 100.31 manat (3 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,211.812 manat, which is 0.7 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov.2
|
3,197.13
|
Nov. 9
|
3,292.44
|
Nov.3
|
3,216.31
|
Nov. 10
|
3,198.98
|
Nov.4
|
3,228.28
|
Nov. 11
|
3,196.51
|
Nov.5
|
3,241.52
|
Nov. 12
|
3,179
|
Nov.6
|
3,292.441
|
Nov. 13
|
3,192.13
|
Average weekly
|
3,235.1362
|
Average weekly
|
3,211.812
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.5349 manat (3.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.564 manat, which is 1.1 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov.2
|
40.5757
|
Nov. 9
|
42.747
|
Nov.3
|
40.897
|
Nov. 10
|
41.2038
|
Nov.4
|
40.4609
|
Nov. 11
|
41.4348
|
Nov.5
|
40.9342
|
Nov. 12
|
41.2209
|
Nov.6
|
42.747
|
Nov. 13
|
41.2121
|
Average weekly
|
41.123
|
Average weekly
|
41.564
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 4.38 manat (0.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,501.136 manat, which is 1.8 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov.2
|
1,442.66
|
Nov. 9
|
1,516.6
|
Nov.3
|
1,463.21
|
Nov. 10
|
1,485.98
|
Nov.4
|
1,467
|
Nov. 11
|
1,511.86
|
Nov.5
|
1,484.32
|
Nov. 12
|
1,479.02
|
Nov.6
|
1,516.604
|
Nov. 13
|
1,512.22
|
Average weekly
|
1,474.759
|
Average weekly
|
1,501.136
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 79.93 manat (2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,104.04 manat, which is 5.2 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov.2
|
3,834.03
|
Nov. 9
|
4,077.64
|
Nov.3
|
3,799.22
|
Nov. 10
|
4,234.24
|
Nov.4
|
3,878.58
|
Nov. 11
|
4,197.59
|
Nov.5
|
3,922.95
|
Nov. 12
|
4,013.02
|
Nov.6
|
4,077.637
|
Nov. 13
|
3,997.71
|
Average weekly
|
3,902.4834
|
Average weekly
|
4,104.04
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni