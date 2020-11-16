Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan start growing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals rose in Azerbaijan, except for palladium, on Nov. 16, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 30.311 manat or $17.84 (0.95 percent) and amounted to 3,222.4435 manat or $1,900 per ounce.

The price of silver went up by 1.3214 manat or 0.78 cents (3.21 percent) and amounted to 42.5335 manat ($25.03).

The price of platinum grew by 25.245 manat or $14.86 (1.67 percent) and amounted to 1,537.463 manat ($900).

The price of palladium declined by 9.9875 manat or $5.88 (0.25 percent) and amounted to 3,987.724 manat ($2,350).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 18.7085 manat or $11.01 (0.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 69.1815 manat or $40.72 (4.7 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 1.2966 manat or 0.76 cents (3.1 percent) per ounce, palladium went down by 28.509 manat or $16.78 (0.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 729.2235 manat or $429.21 (29.2 percent), silver grew by 13.7027 manat or $8.07 (47.5 percent), platinum increased by 36.465 manat or $21.46 (2.4 percent) and palladium surged by 1,023.264 manat or $600 (34.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 16, 2020 3,222.4435 42.5335 1,537.463 3,987.724 Nov. 13, 2020 3,192.1325 41.2121 1,512.218 3,997.7115 Oct. 16, 2020 3,241.152 41.2369 1,468.2815 4,016.233 Nov. 16, 2019 2,493.22 28.8308 1,500.998 2,964.46 Change in a day: in man. 30.311 1.3214 25.245 -9.9875 in % 0.95 3.21 1.67 -0.25 Change in a month in man. -18.7085 1.2966 69.1815 -28.509 in % -0.6 3.1 4.7 -0.7 Change in a year in man. 729.2235 13.7027 36.465 1,023.264 in % 29.2 47.5 2.4 34.5

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov.16)

---

