Turkey's newly appointed treasury minister reiterates structural reform aims in New Year’s message

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan on Thursday said they maintain the determination to be a strong and competitive country in the post-pandemic period, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"In that context, we will rapidly implement macroeconomic and structural reforms and get stronger from this process with transparent and predictable policies per international norms," Elvan said in a Twitter statement.

The minister also celebrated the nation's new year in his post.

He pointed out that 2020, a year when the world experienced the greatest global health crisis in recent history, has been left behind.

Elvan said the world has witnessed a period of weakening economic activity and increasing uncertainty in financial markets due to the adverse conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed his wishes for the new year to be a year of great success, "I wish it brings peace, health and happiness for our country, our nation and all humanity."

Elvan, former deputy prime minister, was appointed the country's new treasury and finance minister on Nov. 10.