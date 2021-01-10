Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 48.53 manat (1.5 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,277.797 manat, which is by 2.2 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 28 3,221.339 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 3,194.717 Jan. 5 3,295.95 Dec. 30 3,205.121 Jan. 6 3,307.55 Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 3,260.269 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 3,247.42 Average weekly 3,207.059 Average weekly 3,277.797

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 0.3403 manat (0.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.192 manat, which is by 2.75 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 28 45.2388 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 44.7112 Jan. 5 46.2991 Dec. 30 44.9132 Jan. 6 46.4499 Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 46.0617 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 45.9588 Average weekly 44.9544 Average weekly 46.192

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 94.38 manat (5.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,862.22 manat, which is by 4.4 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 28 1,770.958 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 1,774.214 Jan. 5 1,807.44 Dec. 30 1,806.743 Jan. 6 1,865.92 Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 1,873.715 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 1,901.82 Average weekly 1,783.972 Average weekly 1,862.22

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 68.45 manat (1.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,127.618 manat, which is by 3.1 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Dec. 28 4,016.114 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 4,015.494 Jan. 5 4,062.98 Dec. 30 3,983.083 Jan. 6 4,165.46 Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 4,150.601 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 4,131.43 Average weekly 4,004.897 Average weekly 4,127.618

-----

