Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 48.53 manat (1.5 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,277.797 manat, which is by 2.2 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 28
|
3,221.339
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
3,194.717
|
Jan. 5
|
3,295.95
|
Dec. 30
|
3,205.121
|
Jan. 6
|
3,307.55
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Jan. 7
|
3,260.269
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
3,247.42
|
Average weekly
|
3,207.059
|
Average weekly
|
3,277.797
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 0.3403 manat (0.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.192 manat, which is by 2.75 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 28
|
45.2388
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
44.7112
|
Jan. 5
|
46.2991
|
Dec. 30
|
44.9132
|
Jan. 6
|
46.4499
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Jan. 7
|
46.0617
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
45.9588
|
Average weekly
|
44.9544
|
Average weekly
|
46.192
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 94.38 manat (5.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,862.22 manat, which is by 4.4 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 28
|
1,770.958
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
1,774.214
|
Jan. 5
|
1,807.44
|
Dec. 30
|
1,806.743
|
Jan. 6
|
1,865.92
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Jan. 7
|
1,873.715
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
1,901.82
|
Average weekly
|
1,783.972
|
Average weekly
|
1,862.22
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 68.45 manat (1.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,127.618 manat, which is by 3.1 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 28
|
4,016.114
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
4,015.494
|
Jan. 5
|
4,062.98
|
Dec. 30
|
3,983.083
|
Jan. 6
|
4,165.46
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Jan. 7
|
4,150.601
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
4,131.43
|
Average weekly
|
4,004.897
|
Average weekly
|
4,127.618
-----
Follow the author on Twitter:@jafarov_zeyni