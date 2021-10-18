Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0064 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.968. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0001 (0.05 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Oct. 4
|
1.9711
|
Oct. 11
|
1.9672
|
Oct. 5
|
1.9716
|
Oct. 12
|
1.9649
|
Oct. 6
|
1.9694
|
Oct. 13
|
1.9637
|
Oct. 7
|
1.9646
|
Oct. 14
|
1.9706
|
Oct. 8
|
1.964
|
Oct. 15
|
1.9736
|
Average weekly
|
1.9681
|
Average weekly
|
1.968
The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0237. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0003 (1.26 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Oct. 4
|
0.0233
|
Oct. 11
|
0.0237
|
Oct. 5
|
0.0234
|
Oct. 12
|
0.0237
|
Oct. 6
|
0.0234
|
Oct. 13
|
0.0237
|
Oct. 7
|
0.0235
|
Oct. 14
|
0.0236
|
Oct. 8
|
0.0237
|
Oct. 15
|
0.0238
|
Average weekly
|
0.0234
|
Average weekly
|
0.0237
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0048 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1875. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0071 manat (2.13 percent).
|
|
Oct. 4
|
0.1918
|
Oct. 11
|
0.1897
|
Oct. 5
|
0.1920
|
Oct. 12
|
0.1889
|
Oct. 6
|
0.1913
|
Oct. 13
|
0.1881
|
Oct. 7
|
0.1917
|
Oct. 14
|
0.1860
|
Oct. 8
|
0.1914
|
Oct. 15
|
0.1849
|
Average weekly
|
0.1916
|
Average weekly
|
0.1875
