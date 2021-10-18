Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 4 1.7 Oct. 11 1.7 Oct. 5 1.7 Oct. 12 1.7 Oct. 6 1.7 Oct. 13 1.7 Oct. 7 1.7 Oct. 14 1.7 Oct. 8 1.7 Oct. 15 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0064 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.968. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0001 (0.05 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Oct. 4 1.9711 Oct. 11 1.9672 Oct. 5 1.9716 Oct. 12 1.9649 Oct. 6 1.9694 Oct. 13 1.9637 Oct. 7 1.9646 Oct. 14 1.9706 Oct. 8 1.964 Oct. 15 1.9736 Average weekly 1.9681 Average weekly 1.968

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0237. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0003 (1.26 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 4 0.0233 Oct. 11 0.0237 Oct. 5 0.0234 Oct. 12 0.0237 Oct. 6 0.0234 Oct. 13 0.0237 Oct. 7 0.0235 Oct. 14 0.0236 Oct. 8 0.0237 Oct. 15 0.0238 Average weekly 0.0234 Average weekly 0.0237

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0048 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1875. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0071 manat (2.13 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 4 0.1918 Oct. 11 0.1897 Oct. 5 0.1920 Oct. 12 0.1889 Oct. 6 0.1913 Oct. 13 0.1881 Oct. 7 0.1917 Oct. 14 0.1860 Oct. 8 0.1914 Oct. 15 0.1849 Average weekly 0.1916 Average weekly 0.1875

---

