bp increases operating expenditure on South Caucasus Pipeline Oil&Gas 15:02
L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins Europe 15:02
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange unveils trading volume in shares of foreign companies Finance 15:00
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender for provision of services for flaw detection Tenders 14:59
Azerbaijan's Health Minister talks delays in COVID-19 testing process Society 14:59
bp updates on well drilling for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 14:51
Azerbaijan reveals facts of misappropriating budgetary funds in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Shamkir districts Society 14:51
Turkey reveals cargo traffic via its ports from US in 2021 Turkey 14:47
Uzbek gold mining company shares data on its production for 2021 Uzbekistan 14:45
bp announces time of production from West South flank at Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran to boost crude oil extraction from South Azadegan oil field Oil&Gas 14:43
Shah Deniz boosts gas and condensate production Oil&Gas 14:36
Credit Suisse flags weak 2022, ends a torrid year with $2.2 bln quarterly loss Europe 14:35
Russia reports over 197,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:31
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals exceeds copper production plan for 2021 Kazakhstan 14:30
Shah Deniz operating expenditure up year-on-year Oil&Gas 14:28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price on downfall Finance 14:28
EU representative expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan Society 14:26
Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags 'significant' order in Bangladesh Other News 14:21
Israel budget deficit falls to 3.3%, nearly reaching pre-pandemic level Israel 14:20
Turkish Ziraat Bank opens another branch in Azerbaijan Economy 14:19
Azerbaijan to hold clinical trials of Turkish Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine Society 14:19
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Finance reviewing procurement procedure for Samruk-Kazyna JSC Kazakhstan 14:19
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP amounted to KGS 37B in January this year Kyrgyzstan 14:09
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan sees decrease in oil exports Oil&Gas 14:02
Loading, unloading of cargo at Iran's Bushehr port declining Transport 14:01
bp increases capex, opex on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil&Gas 13:54
Turkmen enterprise mastering new generation fabric production Business 13:47
Sangachal terminal reduces oil and condensate exports Oil&Gas 13:43
Azerbaijani population's bank deposits up in 2021 Finance 13:40
Kazakhstan's company opens tender to purchase auto spare parts Kazakhstan 13:38
Sangachal terminal boosts Shah Deniz gas exports Oil&Gas 13:36
Azerbaijani Health Minister talks possible tightening of quarantine regime Society 13:31
Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan shares data on value of trade turnover between two countries Business 13:24
Georgia, UK talk co-op in defense and security Georgia 13:19
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli boosts associated gas delivery to SOCAR Oil&Gas 13:17
Iran begins installation of turbines at Khudafarin, Giz Galasi hydro junctions Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan commissions new facilities at Combined-Arms Training Center (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:10
Turkmen Ministry prolongs tender to purchase auxiliary devices Tenders 13:08
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for supply of parts for drilling equipment Tenders 13:07
Turkmen farm imports agricultural machinery, backed by state-provided loans Business 12:58
Turkey registers rise in export of steel to Azerbaijan Turkey 12:58
Azerbaijan, Iran hold talks on establishment of two new border checkpoints Transport 12:54
Iran expects to sign contracts for working on reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 12:51
bp reveals number of drilled wells at ACG Oil&Gas 12:43
Quad decisions to be set in motion at key meet this week Other News 12:33
Iran's foreign policy prioritizes development of relations with neighbors – ambassador Politics 12:33
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli sees decrease in production Oil&Gas 12:32
Smart farming in Uzbekistan going full speed, FAO talks details (Exclusive) Tajikistan 12:24
bp updates on progress in Azeri Central East project Oil&Gas 12:22
bp reduces capex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 12:14
Saudi GDP grows by 6.8% in fourth quarter Arab World 12:14
US, National Bank of Georgia discuss current economic challenges Georgia 12:13
Azerbaijani Health Ministry to open call center Society 12:12
Iran supports restoration of all communication lines in region – ambassador Politics 12:09
Medium-term goal - to strengthen human capital in Azerbaijan's healthcare sector, ministry says Society 12:07
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to buy liquefied gas Tenders 11:49
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:41
NAM’s Youth Network plans to hold several events in 2022, Azerbaijani FM says Economy 11:40
Armenia conceals facts of mass burials in previously occupied Azerbaijani lands - FM Politics 11:39
How long will TAP require to double its capacity? Oil&Gas 11:33
One of Azerbaijani Army tank units suddenly inspected by Central Staff of Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:32
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via its ports from Albania in 2021 Turkey 11:30
VIII Kazan OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum Kazakhstan 11:28
Armenia for decades prevented UNESCO from visiting Azerbaijan's Karabakh - FM Politics 11:28
Turkmenbashi refinery preparing for industrial RON-98 fuel production Oil&Gas 11:27
WHO praises rapid vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 11:26
EAM Jaishankar holds 'fruitful discussion' with Qatar FM on enhancing bilateral ties Other News 11:15
India bans import of drones; provides certain exceptions Other News 11:14
Oil & gas contracts see significant increase in value Oil&Gas 11:11
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan strengthen top-level ties, establish inter-parliamentary co-op council Uzbekistan 11:05
ADA University in Baku holding Non-Aligned Movement model simulation conference Politics 11:01
Azerbaijan working to create office for working with Non-Aligned Movement model (PHOTO) Politics 11:00
Azerbaijan puts no restrictions on UNESCO mission – FM Politics 10:51
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova (VIDEO) Politics 10:30
Iranian currency rates for February 10 Finance 10:18
Turkish rhythmic gymnastics coach talks exhausting training, calls Azerbaijan 'native' country Society 10:17
ADB allocates funds to develop financial markets in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:15
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 10 Finance 10:12
ADB may upscale dev’t of floating solar system in Azerbaijan - country director (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:10
Georgia shares data on tea imports, exports Georgia 10:09
ADB ready to provide funding to local private sector companies in Azerbaijan - country director (Exclusive) Business 10:08
Tajik manufacturers participate in Russian ProdExpo-2022 Tajikistan 10:06
Foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan increased by 19.5% in 2021 Kyrgyzstan 10:04
Azerbaijan committed to NAM principles – FM Politics 09:59
Turkmenistan selling petroleum coke to Tajikistan on local exchange Business 09:57
Azerbaijani figure skater performs in finals of Winter Olympics in Beijing Society 09:55
Drugmaker Teva may pay as much as $3.6 billion in U.S. opioid settlement Israel 09:46
Moldova interested in organizing mutual visits and events with Azerbaijani businessmen - FM (PHOTO) Politics 09:43
Oil little changed as investors eye U.S.-Iran talks Oil&Gas 09:35
Kazakhstan talks timeframe for switching power plants to start running on gas Kazakhstan 09:28
Azerbaijan's military positions undergo fire by Armenian troops in Kalbajar direction Politics 09:22
Azerbaijani FM holds talks with Iraqi Deputy FM (PHOTO) Politics 09:08
3,300 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:50
Iran to continue enhancing missile power: military chief Iran 08:46
President Aliyev was first head of state to propose forward-looking idea of advancing oil market coordination – OPEC’s Barkindo (Interview) Oil&Gas 08:14
S.Korea turns to self treatment as Omicron fuels soaring COVID-19 cases Other News 07:34
Esenyurt most populated part of Istanbul, people of Sivas dominate Turkey 06:52
Terrorist killed in clash with security forces in NW Pakistan Other News 06:11
Libyan PM survives assassination attempt unharmed Arab World 05:24
