Iranian currency rates for January 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to January 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,604 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 28 Iranian rial on January 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,995 51,748 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,563 45,498 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,070 4,114 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,248 4,255 1 Danish krone DKK 6,131 6,138 1 Indian rupee INR 516 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,561 137,561 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 16,570 18,143 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,326 32,280 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,083 109,097 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,549 31,413 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,234 27,295 1 South African rand ZAR 2,444 2,441 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,233 2,234 1 Russian ruble RUB 603 609 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,838 29,570 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,989 31,818 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,752 40,020 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,179 32,161 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,838 8,824 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,192 6,191 100 Thai baths THB 127,998 127,970 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,896 9,804 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,086 34,002 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,604 45,659 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,126 9,098 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,973 15,881 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,803 2,810 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,717 16,735 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,063 76,828 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,088 4,096 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,271 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,459 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 446,000-449,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur