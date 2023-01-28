Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for January 28

Finance Materials 28 January 2023 10:50 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to January 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,604 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 28

Iranian rial on January 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,995

51,748

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,563

45,498

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,070

4,114

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,248

4,255

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,131

6,138

1 Indian rupee

INR

516

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,561

137,561

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

16,570

18,143

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,326

32,280

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,083

109,097

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,549

31,413

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,234

27,295

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,444

2,441

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,233

2,234

1 Russian ruble

RUB

603

609

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,838

29,570

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,989

31,818

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,752

40,020

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,179

32,161

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,838

8,824

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,192

6,191

100 Thai baths

THB

127,998

127,970

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,896

9,804

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,086

34,002

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,604

45,659

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,126

9,098

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,973

15,881

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,803

2,810

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,717

16,735

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,063

76,828

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,088

4,096

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,271 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,459 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 446,000-449,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
