New bridge over Astarachay River to create great opportunities for Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A new bridge over the Astarachay River on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan will connect Iran to the Caucasus, Russia and North Europe, Deputy Director of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC) Mohammad Reza Kadkhodazadeh said, Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

According to him, the bridge will also allow Azerbaijan to access the Persian Gulf, as well as, the Gulf of Oman and Central Asia.

The deputy director added that with the construction of the new bridge over the Astarachay River, the Astara-Astara highway will be improved and thus, the highways of Azerbaijan and Iran will be connected.

Kadkhodazadeh also pointed out that through the bridge, Iran will be able to transport its goods to Moscow.

"The construction of the new bridge over the Astarachay River will cost 4.8 million euro," he said.

On January 25, 2022, the foundation of a new bridge over the Astarachay River on the border of Azerbaijan-Iran was laid. The construction of the 89-meter-long and 30-meter-wide bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

