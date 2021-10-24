Growth of Uzbekistan’s real GDP makes almost 7% over 9 months

In Uzbekistan, real GDP growth amounted to 6.9% in the first 9 months of 2021, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Compared with the same period last year, industrial production increased by 9%, agriculture - by 4.2%, construction - by 4.5% and investment in fixed capital - by 5%. During this period, personal income in real terms increased by 10.4%.

"Meanwhile, the recovery of economic activity in some sectors of the economy to pre-pandemic levels will take a longer period of time. Domestic and foreign tourism, transportation, car production (down 32.4% y-o-y), and catering have not yet reached 2019 levels. The full recovery of economic processes in these sectors in the future will be a supporting factor for high rates of economic growth," the report says.

Earlier it was reported that the World Bank revised the forecast of Uzbekistan's GDP growth in 2021 and raised it from 4.8% to 6.2%.