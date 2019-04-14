Iran's Zarif urges countries to take position on U.S. step against Revolutionary Guards

14 April 2019 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Iran will ask the international community to take a position on the U.S. designation of its Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was cited as saying on Sunday, Trend reported citing Reuters.

Iran condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's step last week as illegal. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is a powerful elite force which controls much of the Iranian state and economy.

"Today ... we will send messages to foreign ministers of all countries to tell them it is necessary for them to express their stances, and to warn them that this unprecedented and dangerous U.S. measure has had and will have consequences," Zarif was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

Zarif said he had also sent letters to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the United Nations Security Council to protest against "this illegal U.S. measure".

Tehran retaliated against Washington's move by designating the regional United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization.

Relations between Tehran and Washington took a turn for the worse last May when Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, reached before he took office, and reimposed sanctions.

The United States has already blacklisted dozens of entities and people for affiliations with the IRGC, but had not previously targeted the organization as a whole.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MP: Sanctions imposed on Sepah have no impact on Iran's oil sales
Oil&Gas 15:53
Iran discloses volume of exported crude steel
Business 15:42
Iranian minister: Export of products must not strike blow at domestic market
Business 14:20
Iran discloses amount invested in Miyandab petrochemical plant
Business 13:48
Iran discloses damage caused to electric power sector as result of rainfall and flood
Society 13:20
Iran discloses volume of agricultural products produced in Aran and Bidqol county
Business 12:53
Latest
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are down for users around the world
Other News 16:22
MP: Sanctions imposed on Sepah have no impact on Iran's oil sales
Oil&Gas 15:53
Iran discloses volume of exported crude steel
Business 15:42
Israeli delegation cancels visit to Bahrain on security concerns: statement
Israel 15:34
5 killed, 9 wounded in eastern Afghan gunfight
Other News 14:51
Iranian minister: Export of products must not strike blow at domestic market
Business 14:20
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer eyes to export wine to China
Economy 14:10
Subaru to recall 5,035 vehicles in China for airbag defects
China 13:57
Iran discloses amount invested in Miyandab petrochemical plant
Business 13:48