Second wave of missile attacks fired against US targets in Iraq

8 January 2020 05:03 (UTC+04:00)

A second series of rockets have been launched toward US targets in Iraq, shortly after dozens of missiles struck US military facilities in the area earlier this morning, according to Iranian media reports, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has once again warned allies in the US against getting involved in their operation - dubbed "Martyr Soleimani" - and have threatened possible retaliation, according to Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency.

Around five rockets have struck Camp Taji - a US coalition base located 27 kilometers north of Baghdad, Iraq - according to a military source cited by VOA News' Carla Babb.

A military source from Tehran told Sputnik that Iranian military jets are airborne and currently flying in border areas as the operation takes place.

Earlier Wednesday morning, approximately 35 missiles were launched and struck US targets in Erbil, Iraq and the country's Ayn al-Asad Air Base, which houses US military forces.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. forces
US 06:11
Oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, WTI at around $65
Oil&Gas 05:56
Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base
US 05:41
US Forces in Syria on high alert, moving to base close to Iraqi border
US 05:24
Pentagon confirms Iran launched missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq
US 04:46
Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base: White House
US 04:28
Latest
U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. forces
US 06:11
Oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, WTI at around $65
Oil&Gas 05:56
Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base
US 05:41
Australian bushfire smoke drifts to South America - WMO
Other News 05:30
US Forces in Syria on high alert, moving to base close to Iraqi border
US 05:24
Pentagon confirms Iran launched missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq
US 04:46
Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base: White House
US 04:28
6.0-magnitude quake hits 131km ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea: USGS
Other News 04:11
Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq: US official
Politics 03:49