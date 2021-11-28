Iran interested in comprehensively developing relations with Pakistan – Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran is interested in comprehensively expanding relations with Pakistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office's official website.

He made the remark during a meeting with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on the sidelines of the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

According to the president, it is necessary to use all the potential for the development of relations between the two countries, because it is for the benefit of the people of the two countries, as well as, the development of the region.

Raisi also added that Iran has no restrictions on developing relations with Pakistan. Tehran-Islamabad is interested in developing relations in the fields of border markets, transit, transport, energy and tourism.

During the meeting, Pakistani President Arif Alvi stressed the importance of three border markets in increasing trade turnover between the two countries.

He said that Minister of Commerce of Pakistan has visited the region to develop these border markets, and Pakistan is interested in increasing trade with Iran several times.

