Iran in talks with China, India, and Cuba for COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

Trend:

Iran's Foreign Ministry has negotiated with its partners in China, India, and Cuba about the COVID-19 vaccine said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

"Iran has been pursuing to purchase vaccine for a long time, and the joint production of vaccine with Cuba is in its third phase," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Iran is a member of COVAX and we want people to have secure access to vaccines. The Health Ministry has chosen the type of vaccine and our regard toward Coronavirus was not a politicized approach," he noted.

"The Health Ministry should discuss all technical problems (about the ban on purchase of vaccine from the US and the UK). The issue of COVID-19 was not a politicized issue for Iran but from their point of view it was the most politicized issue that was hideously used against Iran," he added.