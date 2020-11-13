Georgian Central Election Commission holds session

The Central Election Commission of Georgia is holding the session, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the agenda, at the meeting, the members of the commission will discuss 22 issues. The first issue to be discussed by the commission concerns the opposition parties’ complaints about the final protocols adopted by the district election commissions.

At the meeting, the members of the commission should also summarize the voting results of the polling stations opened abroad for the October 31, 2020 elections. The results of the elections held under the proportional electoral system, as well as the results of the first round of the elections held under the majoritarian system should be summarized. The commission will also discuss the resolution on the appointment of the second round of elections under the majoritarian system.

Representatives of opposition parties are planning to attend today’s meeting. They demand the annulment of the final protocols of all 30 district election commissions.

At the same time, a group of activists is holding a rally near the Central Election Commission.