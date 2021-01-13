Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

Georgia has reported 1,618 new cases of coronavirus, 403 recoveries and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 1,618 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 750 cases

Adjara - 94 cases

Imereti - 103 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 35 cases

Shida Kartli - 103 cases

Guria - 35 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 126 cases

Kakheti - 102 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 44 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 29 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 7 cases.

Some 12,772 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 19,438 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 10,774 of the 19,438 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,664 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 243,255 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

