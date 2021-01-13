Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,618 new cases of coronavirus, 403 recoveries and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 1,618 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 750 cases
Adjara - 94 cases
Imereti - 103 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 35 cases
Shida Kartli - 103 cases
Guria - 35 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 126 cases
Kakheti - 102 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 44 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 29 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 7 cases.
Some 12,772 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
Some 19,438 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 10,774 of the 19,438 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,664 were PCR tests.
Georgia has had 243,255 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935