Bishkek, Tbilisi may establish twining ties, Cholpon-Ata and Batumi too

New York, where the 76th session of the UN General Assembly took place, hosted a meeting of Kyrgyzstan’s Minister o Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Georgian side confirmed the readiness to receive the delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by Foreign Minister Kazakbaev to exchange successful experience in reforming the law enforcement, judicial system, as well as the system of providing public services to the population, a relevant agreement was reached.

The ides noted a necessity of holding another meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

The Kyrgyz foreign minister asked the Georgian side to consider commemorating famous Kyrgyz writer Chyngyz Aitmatov in Tbilisi and Batumi, as well as establishing twinning relations between the capitals of Bishkek and Tbilisi and resort towns of Cholpon-Ata and Batumi.

Ruslan Kazakbaev also invited the Georgian side to send a delegation of international observers to monitor the parliamentary elections scheduled for Nov. 28, 2021.

The sides also discussed mutual support for candidates within international organizations.

In conclusion, the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Georgia debated the schedule of mutual visits at high and highest levels.