Airline SAS network hit by hackers, says app was compromised

Scandinavian airline SAS said it was hit by a cyber attack Tuesday evening and urged customers to refrain from using its app but later said it had fixed the problem, Trend reports citing Reuters.

News reports said the hack paralysed the carrier's website and leaked customer information from its app.

Karin Nyman, head of press at SAS, told Reuters at 2035 GMT that the company was working to remedy the attack on its app and website.

"We aren't able to say a lot more right now as we are right in the attack right now," she said, adding that the app was at that point working fine.

Earlier, she told the national news agency TT that there was a risk of getting incorrect information by logging onto the app and urged customers to refrain from using it.

The entire website was down for a while on Tuesday.