EASA recommends avoiding flights below 25,000 feet over Iran

11 January 2020 03:35 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommended on Friday against conducting flights below 25,000 feet over Iran in light of heightened regional tensions and the Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Following a meeting of the integrated EU aviation security risk assessment group in Brussels, EASA is now advising against flights below 25,000 feet over Iran in addition to its previous recommendation to avoid overflights of Iraq", EASA said in a statement.

It added that the "recommendation is made on the basis of available information on recent events in the region, including the crash of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft near Tehran on 8 January".

The agency noted that it would continue assessing the situation and working on steps to ensure the safety of aviation in the region.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. targeted Iranian official in Yemen in failed strike: sources
US 02:25
Trump believes Iran was targeting four U.S. embassies
US 00:55
EU did not discuss process leading to U.N. sanctions on Iran - Borrell
Europe 00:03
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
US 10 January 23:27
Iran studies black box of crashed Ukrainian plane
Iran 10 January 18:56
Azerbaijan's industrial park concludes major contract with European partner
Business 10 January 18:20
Latest
U.N. renews Syria cross-border aid operation but halves crossings, time
Arab World 04:19
Moroccan king pardons 265 prisoners
Other News 02:59
U.S. targeted Iranian official in Yemen in failed strike: sources
US 02:25
At least 15 dead in Pakistan mosque suicide bombing
Other News 01:38
Trump believes Iran was targeting four U.S. embassies
US 00:55
EU did not discuss process leading to U.N. sanctions on Iran - Borrell
Europe 00:03
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
US 10 January 23:27
U.S. limits public charter flights to Cuba: statement
US 10 January 22:45
ADB: Innovations to help Azerbaijan develop agriculture
Finance 10 January 22:09