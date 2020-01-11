EASA recommends avoiding flights below 25,000 feet over Iran

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommended on Friday against conducting flights below 25,000 feet over Iran in light of heightened regional tensions and the Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Following a meeting of the integrated EU aviation security risk assessment group in Brussels, EASA is now advising against flights below 25,000 feet over Iran in addition to its previous recommendation to avoid overflights of Iraq", EASA said in a statement.

It added that the "recommendation is made on the basis of available information on recent events in the region, including the crash of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft near Tehran on 8 January".

The agency noted that it would continue assessing the situation and working on steps to ensure the safety of aviation in the region.

