Moscow documents 68 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
Moscow has documented 68 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"68 people with confirmed diagnosis "pneumonia" who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Moscow," the center informed.
In total, 7,429 people have died from the virus in the Russian capital. As of November 9, Moscow has documented over 475,000 cases of COVID-19, and over 343,000 patients have recovered from the virus in the Russian capital.
Over 50.4 mln people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, over 1.25 mln have died. Russia has documented 1,796,132 cases of infection, 1,335,141 patients have recovered and 30,793 have died.
