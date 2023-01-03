Bulgaria signs long-term gas deal with Türkiye

Bulgaria's state gas company Bulgargaz on Tuesday signed a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas, giving it access to neighbouring Türkiye's gas network and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to help bring in supplies, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Under the new 13-year agreement, Bulgargaz would be able to use Turkey's LNG terminals for cargo shipments, which would be transported via Botas's gas network to Bulgaria.

"With this agreement we are securing the opportunity to buy gas from all global producers and offload it in Turkey, which best suits Bulgaria logistically," Bulgaria's interim Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said.

His Turkish counterpart Fatih Donmez said the agreement would allow Bulgaria to transport about 1.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas a year and would help increase security of supplies in southeastern Europe.

Hristov has said Bulgaria wants to book capacity of about 1 bcm of gas per year at Turkish LNG terminals and seal import deals with European and U.S LNG producers.