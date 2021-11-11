Salaries of law enforcement officers in Azerbaijan may be increased
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Proposals have been prepared to increase salaries in Azerbaijan on the basis of instructions given by the president, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Nov. 11, Trend reports.
Sharifov made the remark during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022 at a joint meeting of the committees on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission.
According to the minister, the mentioned increase will also affect law enforcement officers.
