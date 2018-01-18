Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE MG co-chairs in Poland (UPDATE)

18 January 2018 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 16:07)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian was held in Krakow, Poland, Jan.18, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs kicks off (UPDATE)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:18
Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE MG co-chairs in Poland
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:07
Meeting between Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chairs kicks off
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:44
Armenia repeatedly attempts blame for its non-combat losses on Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:50
Slovakia at OSCE Forum for Security Co-op: Peaceful settlement only solution to conflicts in Europe
Azerbaijan 09:35
Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:17
Turkish MP to address parliament in connection with January 20 tragedy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 January 16:48
Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 January 09:45
Turkey: Karabakh conflict must be solved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 15:31
No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 12:25
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 09:26
Azerbaijan welcomes Russian FM's statement on step by step resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 22:04
Karabakh conflict can be settled only by conflict parties: Russian FM (UPDATE)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 13:11
Karabakh conflict can be settled only by conflict parties: Russian FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 12:23
OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 11:03
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 09:49
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 January 10:08
Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict in line with int’l law – envoy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 12:12