Security officer of Azerbaijani Embassy fought like a lion - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, has shared a video footage from the surveillance camera at the Azerbaijani Embassy via her Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"The security officer of the Azerbaijani embassy fought like a lion," she wrote.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The attacker turned out to be a 50-year-old man who drove up to the administrative building with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a security post, killing the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The incident is currently being investigated.