President of Montenegro congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“Dear Mr President, on the occasion of 28 May – Republic Day of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the citizens of Montenegro and in my own name, I hereby extend sincere congratulations and best wishes for further prosperity of Your Excellency’s country and wellbeing of the friendly Azerbaijani nation,” the letter said.

“Montenegro and Azerbaijan continue cherishing exceptionally close and rich relations that in the hard times of COVID-19 pandemic confirmed the strength of our friendship, commitment and solidarity,” the letter said.

“I would like to avail myself of this opportunity to thank Your Excellency for the support that your government and our Azerbaijani partners and friends provided Montenegro with, in the form of significant donations and protective medical equipment,” the letter said.

“It was of utmost importance in the sensitive period of our fight to preserve health and lives of our citizens,” the letter said. “That is yet another confirmation of the lasting friendship between our nations that Montenegro appreciates and will always remember it.”

“At the same time, I wish to praise your country for the determined efforts and efficient measures undertaken in containing the spread of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus,” the letter said. “Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and respect.”