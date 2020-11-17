It hurts to see the destroyed villages and city of Fuzuli - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

It hurts to see the destroyed villages and the city of Fuzuli along the road, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during visit to the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities, Trend reports.

“The city of Fuzuli has been liberated from the occupiers. The Azerbaijani flag has been raised in Fuzuli. We have returned to Fuzuli. But it hurts to see the destroyed villages and the city of Fuzuli along the road. Look what these savages have done to our city! They have destroyed everything, they have destroyed houses, they have destroyed all the infrastructure, there is not a single safe building," said the president.

"The whole world should see what the Armenian savagery means, and we will show it to the whole world. Not only Fuzuli but also Agdam and other cities. It was as if a savage tribe had passed through these lands. They wanted to destroy and plunder everything, to erase our cultural, historical and religious heritage, but they could not achieve what they wanted. Because we had to come back, we had to return. We have come back, we have returned. We have driven the enemy out of our lands and raised the State Flag of Azerbaijan here. From now on, we will live in this land, as we have done for centuries, our people have lived here for centuries,” the head of state said.