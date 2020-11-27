Paris does not recognize so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" - Foreign Ministry

Politics 27 November 2020 00:12 (UTC+04:00)
Paris does not recognize so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Paris does not recognize the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", said the statement of the French Foreign Ministry, Trend reports citing TASS.

"On November 25, the Senate adopted a resolution calling for the recognition by the French authorities of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic". During the debate before the vote, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State at the Foreign Ministry, recalled the position of the French government on this issue. France does not recognize the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic"," said the statement.

