Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office reveals identity of missing serviceman whose remains found in Hadrut

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan on Oct. 13 announced the identity of an Azerbaijani soldier who was previously reported missing, whose remains were found in Hadrut, Trend reports.

The information of the Office emphasizes that the identity of the Azerbaijani serviceman, whose remains were found in Hadrut, has been established. This is Warrant Officer Ikhtiyar Aliyev.

"Tomorrow (on Oct. 13), the transfer of the remains to members of his family will be ensured," noted the General Prosecutor's Office.