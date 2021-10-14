Russia consistently advocates strict observance of all provisions of trilateral agreements on Karabakh - MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
Russia has consistently advocated the strict observance of all the provisions of the trilateral agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia both dated November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly press conference, Trend reports.
“Regarding the situation, we also hope that the agreement will create the necessary conditions for the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, including in terms of the existing complex bilateral issues,” Zakharova said.
