Azerbaijan, Slovakia eye signing agreement on economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Slovakia plan to sign an agreement on economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, Ivan Korčok, who is with an official visit in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, during the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Slovakia, the prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation on the international platform were discussed.

Also, the sides exchanged views on the potential of ties in the economic sphere.

It was noted that over 10 agreements on cooperation between the two countries in various fields are currently under consideration.