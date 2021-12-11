Russia’s Astrakhan honors memory of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

On the eve of the Memorial Day of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, a flower-laying ceremony at his monument took place in the city of Astrakhan, Trend reports citing the Agency for International Relations of the Astrakhan region of Russia.

According to the information, on behalf of the Governor of the Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Astrakhan Region Kazbek Khadikov, Minister of Industry and Natural Resources of the Region Denis Afanasyev, Head of the Regional Agency for International Relations Vladimir Golovkov took part in the event.

"The Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan are united by long-term friendly ties, which are growing stronger and expanding in all directions every year. During the cooperation with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a number of socially significant projects have been implemented in our region. Governor of the region Igor Babushkin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about this during a meeting held in Baku on December 7, 2021. During the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness for further development of multifaceted fruitful cooperation," the message says.