Energy sector - one of areas of current cooperation between Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Energy sector is one of the areas of current cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while receiving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria Rouslan Stoyanov, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani leader touched upon the importance of the South Gas Corridor project, and expressed hope that both countries would continue to be close partners in terms of ensuring energy security for the many years to come. President Ilham Aliyev said that implementation of joint projects had enabled Bulgaria to evolve into the transit country for the Azerbaijani gas.

The Azerbaijani President pointed out there is potential for development of cooperation in other spheres along with the energy one, and highlighted the importance of making efforts to boost the trade turnover.