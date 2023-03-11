China - reliable partner and friendly state for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. For Azerbaijan, China is a reliable partner and a friendly state, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on his re-election as President, Trend reports.

"We attach particular significance to the relations between Azerbaijan and China based on historical traditions and a solid foundation. It is gratifying that our interstate ties have developed along an ascending trajectory day to day and reached the present level while acquiring new substances.

Our ever-expanding political dialogue, successful cooperation in economy, transportation, logistics, infrastructure, investments, energy and other domains, partnership within the "Belt and Road" and "Middle Corridor" projects and active involvement of the Chinese companies in the restoration and reconstruction works across our liberated territories are among the primary factors that characterize our close relations," President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter.