PwC Azerbaijan’s country managing partner shares insights on co-op between public and private Sectors in area of Business Reforms (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

On 5 April 2019, The Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, Movlan Pashayev, was invited to speak at a conference, organised by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, at Four Seasons Hotel Baku.

The theme of the conference was to present « The State-Business Dialogue Platform and Business Environment and International Ratings Commission Portal».

As a keynote speaker, Movlan Pashayev shared the insights on the best practices of private-public cooperation in implementing the business reforms and prospects of such dialogue.



«Because the business reforms is a process and not a one off event, the main objective of the reforms should be building the capacity of key public and private stakeholders to manage reforms over the long term”, Mr. Movlan Pashayev said in his speech.

Mr. Pashayev also mentioned the progress made by Azerbaijan in international rankings and the dialogue the international companies maintained with the Government of Azerbaijan.

