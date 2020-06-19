Azerbaijanis may leave homes in certain cases during strict quarantine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19
Trend:
A number of restrictions will be applied from 00:00 June 21 through 06:00 July 5 in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron districts within the tough special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country, Trend reports on June 19 referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, residents are allowed to leave their place of residence in the following cases:
- to get emergency medical care or undergo planned medical treatment;
- to purchase the products and other daily consumer goods, as well as medicine
- to use the state, banking, postal services, as well as services of other spheres, the activity of which has been permitted, as well as in connection with spending time outdoors;
- to participate in the funerals of a close relative.
