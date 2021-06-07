Azerbaijan confirms 32 more COVID-19 cases, 221 recoveries (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 17:32
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 32 new COVID-19 cases, 221 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on June 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 334,747 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 327,114 of them have recovered, and 4,945 people have died. Currently, 2,688 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,673 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,572,418 tests have been conducted so far.
