Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
Some 31,417 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 12,346 citizens, and the second one to 19,071 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 9,138,351 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,942,003 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,196,348 people - the second dose.
