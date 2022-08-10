Azerbaijani female freestyle wrestler receives gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani athlete Mariya Stadnik won a gold medal at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in freestyle wrestling competitions, Trend reports.

The national female wrestler defeated Uzbek rival Jasmina Immaeva with a score of 10-0.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Turkish Konya city and will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will take part in the Islamic Solidarity Games. The competitions will be held at 14 different venues across Konya. As many as 355 medals will be presented to winners following the results of the competition.

So far, Azerbaijan has clinched six medals, including two gold, one silver, and three bronze.