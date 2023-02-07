Two more Azerbaijani aircrafts with aid heading to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. In accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, two more planes with aid cargo as part of the assistance to the Ministry of Emergency Situations are heading to Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of a strong earthquake, Trend reports.

One of the aircrafts will carry a mobile field hospital of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with all kinds of medical equipment. The mobile hospital, consisting of 4 functional blocks - reception and distribution, laboratory, surgical and resuscitation, 3 auxiliary containers and 3 modules, is provided with appropriate conditions for examination, operations and treatment of seriously wounded and sick people. The Ministry's professional medical staff will work in the mobile field hospital. The hospital is equipped with all necessary medicines and preparations.

The second plane will carry tents, bedding, heaters and other equipment to accommodate people affected by the earthquake.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.